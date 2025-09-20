Firm Secures $700m Saudi Investment To Boost Africa’s Industrialization

A firm in Ogun State, ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (ARISE IIP), has secured a $700 million investment from Saudi Arabia’s Vision Invest to fast-track indus- trial development in Africa

The firm is the devel- oper of the IPR Free Zone, in partnership with Ogun State, and the achievement marks one of the largest pri- vate infrastructure transac- tions on the continent. Standard Chartered Bank and Norton Rose Fulbright acted as exclusive advisors to ARISE IIP. EFG Hermes and Linklaters ad- vised Vision Invest during the processes leading to the deal.

The announcement un- derscored the continued confidence of global and re- gional institutions in ARISE IIP’s ability to deliver infrastructure that drives indus- trialisation, enhances local value chains, and creates shared prosperity across the continent.

According to the com- pany, the deal, which was finalised on September 11, introduces Vision Invest as a significant new share- holder in the company, and the fund will support ARISE IIP’s expansion, just as it would help develop green, inclusive and sus- tainable industrial ecosys- tems across the continent.

Commenting on the de- velopment, the Founder and CEO of ARISE IIP, Mr Gagan Gupta said: “ARISE has always believed in Af- rica’s promise and the tal- ent driving its growth. “The partnership with Vision Invest and the continued support of our institutional shareholders will help us build resilient, self-sustaining industrial ecosystems that deliver long-term value.”

On his part, the Pres- ident and CEO of Africa Finance Corporation and Chairman of ARISE IIP, Mr Samaila Zubairu, em- phasised the alignment between capital and conti- nental development goals. “ARISE IIP has demon- strated what is possible when global capital aligns with Africa’s ambitions. “We are proud to deepen our partnership and sup- port ARISE IIP as it scales industrial transformation across the continent,” he said.

In support of the mile- stone, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Ora- mah, shared his congratu- lations, stating: “Afrexim- bank congratulates Arise IIP management on this landmark deal. “With this capital in- crease, Arise IIP will be- come an even stronger partner of Afreximbank in the drive to promote export manufacturing and indus- trialisation in Africa.”

Echoing this optimism, CEO of FEDA, Marlene Ngoyi, added: “We are pleased to reaffirm our commitment to ARISE IIP by participating in this his- toric capital raise. ARISE IIP exemplifies the kind of platform that drives sustainable growth and regional integration across Africa.”

From Vision Invest, Chairman of Vision Invest, Mohammad Abunayyan, reflected on the alignment of values as he said: “This marks our first direct in- vestment in Africa and a natural extension of our values and impact invest- ment philosophy, which centres on the socio-eco- nomic development of the communities in which we invest. “We are proud to part- ner with AFC, FEDA, and Equitane to support eco- nomic diversification and local development.”

Building on this, Presi- dent and CEO of Vision In- vest, Omar Al-Midani, stat- ed: “ARISE IIP represents the ideal platform for Vision Invest’s entry into Africa, combining worldclass execution, an insti- tutional shareholder base, and an operating model that focuses on in-country beneficiation. “We look forward to building long-term value together.”