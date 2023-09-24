Firm Secures $1.9M Investment To Transform Africa’s Automotive Aftermarket Industry

Leading player in the automotive technology aftermarket sector has announced the successful conclusion of its pre-seed funding round, securing a substantial $1.9 million in equity and working capital.

The funding round was spearheaded by Launch Africa Ventures, Africa’s most active VC investment firm, and featured participation from distinguished investors such as Soumobroto Ganguly and Dave Delucia, along with a diverse group of angel investors.

According to, this infusion of capital into the company marks a significant milestone as Fixit45 sets out to expand its footprint and influence within Africa’s automotive aftermarket industry.

The company has earmarked these funds for strategic expansion plans, with a particular focus on its automotive repair business, while concurrently intensifying efforts in spare parts distribution via its online-to-offline platforma.

Additionally, Fixit45 is gearing up for market entry into East Africa, notably targeting Kenya and Uganda. Speaking, Pankaj Bohhra, Co- founder & COO of Fixit45, said that he was excited regarding the financial support, stating, “This funding represents a pivotal moment for Fixit45.

We are profoundly grateful to our investors for their faith in our vision and our unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the African automotive aftermarket sector. With this capital infusion, we are well-positioned to advance towards our expansion objectives.”