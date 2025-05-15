Firm Rewards Nigerian Families With N9m In Promo

Share

Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie noodles, in partnership with Multichoice, has announced the winners of Indomie Love Bowl Season 2, the widely celebrated reality family game show that has captured the hearts of audiences nationwide.

Created to celebrate the powerful bonds between mothers and children, Indomie Love Bowl delivered a season filled with fun challenges, heartfelt moments, and inspiring family teamwork.

The show reflects Indomie’s core values of love, care, and warmth, resonating deeply with families across the country.

After weeks of spirited competition, winners emerged with the Adekunle family emerging as the overall winners taking home the grand prize of N5 million, while first and second runners-up went to the Akinyemi and the Oyapidan families respectively with a cash prize of N2.5 and N1.5 million each.

In addition to the cash rewards, all winning families will receive a year’s supply of Indomie products.

Commenting on the show’s success, the Group Head of Corporate Communications and Events at Dufil Prima Foods Limited, makers of Indomie Noodles, Temitope Ashiwaju said: “Indomie Love Bowl isn’t just a game show; it’s a heartfelt tribute to the unique bond between parents and children.

We are proud to celebrate and reward families who truly embody the spirit of love and togetherness, values that are deeply woven into the fabric of our brand.

With another successful season concluded, Indomie reaffirms its commitment to nourishing Nigerian homes with delicious meals and wholesome, unforgettable family.

