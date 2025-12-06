Firm Rewards Associates, Customers With Training Opportunities

A real estate firm, Abode Assets Limited has concluded an international training boot-camp for 16 of its outstanding associates and customers in Qatar and Rwanda, respectively.

The week-long programme, which combined professional development training with cultural immersion, brought together raffle draw winners from the Africa Wealth Festival (AWF), top-performing sales associates and members of the Abode leadership team.

Speaking on the initiative, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Co-Founder, Mr. Jeffrey Itepu, said the bootcamp was designed to enhance professional competence, boost productivity and provide Abode’s associates with the global exposure necessary for a fundamental mindset shift in wealth creation.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and co-founder, Mr. Damilare Oshokoya, said the programme was more than just a reward trip.

“This is about transforming our associates into global citizens to understand that wealth-building transcends geographical boundaries.

“We’re committed to democratising wealth opportunities across Africa and that starts with investing in our people,” he said.

Oshokoya noted that participants had training sessions on advanced sales strategies, team development and global best practices in real estate investment.

“The programme also included guided city tours of Doha’s iconic skyline and cultural landmarks in Rwanda, providing associates with firsthand exposure to international markets and investment landscapes,” he added.

One participant described his experience at the programme as life-changing, noting that the training modules challenged conventional thinking about wealth creation and professional excellence.