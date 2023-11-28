Firm Restates Commitment To Nutrition, Education Investments

BAMA Mayonnaise, a leading mayonnaise brand from the portfolio of global culinary leaders, GBfoods, has reaffirmed its commitment to empowering young talents to achieve their full potential through its investment in nutrition and education.

This was GBfoods’ position at the third annual Adéwálé Students’ Conference and Inter-School STEM quiz competition,which took place in Sagamu,Ogun State. The quiz competition was concluded in a spectacular manner, bringing together over 1200 students, parents, and teachers.

Additionally, an impressive N5,000,000 worth of prizes were awarded to secondary school students from various schools across Ogun State. The grand finale featured 48 qualified schools, each of which had successfully navigated through a series of theory-based tests and rapid-fire quiz contests.

In the end, Apt Scholars Universal College, Ota, emerged as the victors of the Adewale STEM Contest 2023, marking their second consecutive win. They took home the grand prize of N1,500,000. The convener, Michael Adesanya, expressed his gratitude for the support shown to his vision of promoting STEM education in Ogun State, saying, “I set out with a mission to raise the next generation of talents for Africa’s transformation.

“I believe strongly that science and technology are the bedrock of innovations that will transform our continent in this fast-paced 21st century. “But how do we find our very best talent without competition? Like the Olympics, the World Cup, and tennis Grand Slams, ASC is the platform for revealing the peak of human abilities in education. We will produce talents that will inspire and change our world.”