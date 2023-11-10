Firm Releases 3rd Edition Of The Alder Church Report

Alder Consulting, a prominent creative intelligence firm in Nigeria, has unveiled the highly anticipated 3rd edition of The Alder Church Report. The Alder Church Report serves as a comprehensive analysis of the Church in Nigeria, exploring its intricate relationship with both Christians and society at large.

In this latest edition, the report delves into the perception of the Church in Nigeria and its impact on the nation. It scrutinizes the Church’s involvement in politics, ex- amines fiscal responsibility within religious institutions, explores the culture of trust within the Nigerian Church, and addresses emerging issues surrounding gender and sexuality.

This edition of the report is rooted in extensive research and aims to provide a holistic view of the state of the Church in Nigeria. Over the course of a rigorous six-month research endeavor, Alder Consulting posed a diverse range of questions to gain insights into critical Church-related matters.

Some of the intriguing findings include the revelation that 97.3 percent of Christians surveyed believe that Christians should actively engage in political activities, while 97.6 per cent advocate for Christian participation in politics.

This data highlights a significant generational shift, as previous generations were less inclined to support Christian involvement in politics. Surprisingly, the research also uncovers that less than 50 percent of Christians attend church services on Sundays. The Alder Church Report isn’t limited to statistical data alone.