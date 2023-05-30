New Telegraph

May 30, 2023
Firm reiterates commitment to digital energy management

Schneider Electric has reiterated commitment to providing digital energy management solutions. The firm said that it had developed a programme targeted at empowering electricians for the safe installation of energy management solutions.

Country President, Schneider Electric, West Africa, Ajibola Akindele said that at the core of firm was passion for people, noting that it focused on industry trends, challenges, and the future of energy management while providing a platform for attendees to network and share critical insights, including the latest market trends.

He said: “To guarantee the safety of our customers, an initiative has been created to equip electricians with products and technical skills for safe installation. “Our partners’ satisfaction is crucial to enhancing our individual efforts, and we are thankful for their unwavering support. Their partnership has been instrumental in our success as an organization, and we remain committed to working collaboratively to achieve our shared goals.”

Also, the Channel Sales Director, Nurudeen Oyedeji, highlighted a few of Schneider Electric’s latest offerings in energy management, stating: “We have electrical vehicle chargers, flexible design switches, circuit breakers, switchboards, Building Management Systems (BMS) and other energy solutions designed for residential and small businesses, buildings, data centres, and industries.
“We look forward to a continuous collaboration with our partners to drive innovation and create sustainable energy solutions for the future.”

Present at the event were official distributors, retail partners, panel builders, Marketing and Communications Manager, Schneider Electric, Omobolanle Omotayo, Channel Sales Director, Schneider Electric, Nurudeen Oyedeji, among others.

