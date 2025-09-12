Firm Redefines Africa’s Place In Global Agriculture With Cocoa Beans Export

Global appetites are shifting. From chocolate makers in Belgium to snack brands in the United States, buyers are demanding agricultural products that are not only high-quality but also traceable, ethically sourced, and sustainably produced.

Africa, with its vast arable land, diverse crops, and a young workforce, is well-placed to help meet that demand. But the promise has long been hobbled by familiar obstacles: poor rural infrastructure, high transport costs, inconsistent quality control, and limited links to international buyers. In Nigeria, one company is steadily chipping away at those barriers.

Sunbeth Global Concepts began in 2017, and in less than a decade, it has grown into one of the country’s leading exporters of raw cocoa beans and cashew nuts, sourcing roughly 45,000 metric tonnes of cocoa a year from farmers across seven states.

It has since added soybeans and sesame seeds to its export portfolio. Its formula is simple but demanding: meet the strict quality and traceability requirements of global buyers, while equipping local producers to consistently deliver at that standard.

Every shipment is tested, sorted, and certified before it leaves the warehouse. The discipline has paid off, earning sustained relationships, in a market where trust is hard-won. The company’s work starts far from the ports. In remote farming communities, Sunbeth trains smallholders in better agronomic practices, supplies high-quality seedlings and fertiliser, and teaches post-harvest handling techniques.

It runs financial literacy programmes and opens up market access, giving farmers tools not just to grow more, but to earn more. The company rewards farmers who adopt sustainable practices with premium payments for their certified cocoa, sold under Rainforest Alliance standards.

Many of these farmers have shared that the additional income has helped them send their children to school and hire paid labourers during harvest, reducing reliance on child labour. Idle land has been brought back into production, women and young people have joined the supply chain, and farming is starting to look like a future again. On the global stage, Sunbeth is also raising Nigeria’s profile.

In February 2025, it served as a gold sponsor, exhibitor, and panellist at Chocoa in Amsterdam, Netherlands– the world’s largest annual trade event devoted to sustainable cocoa. This partnership was a chance to showcase Nigeria’s agricultural products, share sustainability best practices, and show global buyers that the country can be a dependable partner, in the global agricultural sector.