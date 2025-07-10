Firm Pushes Italian Wine Into Nigerian Market

With Nigeria’s wine consumption market estimated at $420 million yearly, Trade Depot, a data company that handles distribution of wines in Nigeria, has revealed that the entrance of Italian Amabile Di Rosa wine into the country is poised to further increase the 50 million volume consumption in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer, Trade Depot, Mr. Onyekachi Izukanne, made this known at the unveiling in Lagos recently.

Izukanne, while speaking on insights about Nigeria’s wine industry, stated that Amabile Di Rosa wine debut had revolutionised Nigerians preference for sweet wines in the country.

He said: “Trade Depot is a data company that handles distribution of wines in Nigeria for consumers delight.

Because of what we do is to spend time understanding based on the insights available to us on what is happening in the wine market and what should be happening in the wine market.

“Data tells us what the opportunities are and then what we do is that we find the right partner to work with to address this opportunity. That is what we do. And so I will use this wine to talk about this a little bit.

“Wine is an interesting category In Nigeria, because, every year, we drink about 50 million bottles of wines. So Nigeria is $400- $420 million wine consumption market every year.

“Now, the interesting thing is this volume keeps growing every year and year. And this growth is driven mostly by Genz and the not old people because 70 per cent of our consumption is by the people in the age bracket of 45 years.

“What is the interesting thing we find here is that this group is also driven by preference for sweet wines. These newer and youth drinkers figures out wines that is easier to affordable, sweeter and more compatible with our foods, and it’s tends to be spicy.

“So because of the mixture of this demographic trends, Nigeria needs a very long term market as well as culinary art and captivating wine that can stand taste of time.”

Speaking further, Izukanne noted that “During the COVID, there was deeply a 40 per cent spike in the consumption and sales of sweet wines globally. All of this things working together means that there is a very significant opportunity for sweet wines in our market.

“What we have identified at Trade Depot was first of all this opportunity. But secondly there was a big gap for grapevine sweet wines to address this opportunity.”

“With our understanding of the Nigeria’s wine industry, Nigeria is an underserved market. So what we set out to do two years ago was to filled up this gap with sweet wines.

Our objective was simple; find a partner to work with to develop a wine that will be sweet and fun to drink while also providing support for it.”