Firm Promotes Metro Smart City, Hosts Chevron Interns On Project Tour

Property developer, Metrospeed Group has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, youth empowerment, and community impact as it advances work on the Metro Smart City Project.

The company on August 21, hosted a group of interns from Chevron Nigeria Limited alongside members of the Chevron Employees Multipurpose Cooperative Society (CEMCS) on an exclusive guided tour of the project site, highlighting both its developmental milestones and its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) mission.

The tour took place at a pivotal time for the project, with the first phase of land reclamation nearing completion. Handled by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd (CCECC), reclamation work has already achieved a major milestone, with over 25 hectares of land reclaimed.

Speaking during the tour, Peter Young, Project Manager at CCECC, emphasized the company’s efficiency and collaboration with local stakeholders: He said: “We started this reclamation work in September 2024. As you can see, we have finished almost 25 hectares of land.”