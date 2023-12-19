Firm Processes 1.7m Trucks To Haul Cargoes At Ports

Truck Transit Parks (TTP) has processed about 1.7 million trucks into Lagos and Tincan Island ports’ terminals in the last 34 months through the Eto call-up system (Eto).

It was revealed that the electronic system has helped to reduce traffic gridlock challenges along the Apapa and Tincan port corridorcorridors021.

According to the company’s Corporate Communication Manager, Nancy Nmandi, the recent challenges causing gridlock along the port access roads were attributed to the transferability and interchangeability of tickets and truck profiles among truckers.

She said truck diversion along the port corridor in search for a second-leg job and crisscrossing between terminals within the ports also posed challenges, noting that park operators were colluding with truckers by proxy.

She explained: “As variously communicated to all stakeholders, TTP has developed robust digital solutions to these challenges and now awaits approval from NPA to deploy them.

“Truckers are urged to exercise patience as TTP and NPA work collaboratively to address these challenges promptly. The Eto app is functioning as designed, and the measures in place aim to ensure sanity and ease of movement within the port premises.”

Nmandi added that the claim that Truck Transit Parks (TTP) gives Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) 10 per cent of monthly returns was entirely false, explaining that the electronic call-up system deployed for Apapa and Tincan ports by the company was monitored and regulated by the authority.