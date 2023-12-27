Firm plans one million job opportunities for youths

A human resource consultant company, Work Nigeria, yesterday said it has plans to reduce the unemployment trend in the country by putting one million Nigerians back into employment in the coming year.

The Managing Director of Work Nigeria, Olufemi Oyebanjo, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. Oyebanjo, who expressed dismay over the high unemployment rate, especially among youths, said the company saw an opportunity to contribute to reducing the trend, thereby improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). He said: “We have an ambitious goal to put one million Nigerians back to work; we all know that unemployment is a problem in Nigeria.

“Unfortunately, the age bracket of people that have this problem is the youth; it is our goal to reverse this trend; I remember sometime in 2021, Nigeria was the capital of the highest unemployment rate in the world. “These are the figures we are here to reverse and help people get jobs; place people in the right jobs, train them on the job; train them for the job, and reduce the Japa syndrome.”