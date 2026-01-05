Firm Picks MD

JEX Markets Limited, a Nigeria’s energy commodities exchange and market infrastructure company has appointed Dr Blessing Ayemhere as managing director.

The company said in a statement that his appointment was subject to the approval of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), noting that the appointment would take effect from January 3, 2026.

Ayemhere will provide strategic leadership as the company advances plans to build a transparent, liquid, and globally competitive marketplace for natural gas and other energyrelated products in Nigeria.

Also, he would work closely with the board, regulators, market participants, and infrastructure partners to launch trading operations, deepen liquidity, strengthen market integrity, and drive innovation across the JEX ecosystem.