Firm Picks MD

Zedcrest Investment Managers Limited (Zedcrest Wealth), a subsidiary of Zedcrest Group, has appointed Renah Osiemi as managing director.

Osiemi assumes the role, following her successful tenure as chief operating officer, during which she demonstrated strong leadership and steered the company’s affairs, operations, product and business development to success.

With nearly two decades of professional experience spanning sales, business development, strategy, and product management, Osiemi has deep expertise in building sustainable investment products, strengthening partnerships, and leading teams to deliver great results.

She began her career as a relationship officer at Access Bank Plc before joining AXA Mansard as head of business development. Prior to the company, she also led the Solutions Development unit at Access Bank, where she was responsible for driving scale and business growth, enhancing user experience, and leveraging partnerships for technology-driven distribution.