Firm Picks MD

Sunbeth Energies Limited has appointed Lateef Abioye as managing director. The company explained in a statement that his appointment is expected to reinforce Sunbeth’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and operational excellence in the downstream oil and gas sector.

Lateef would spearhead its strategic growth agenda, operational excellence and nationwide expansion as Sunbeth strengthens its position in Nigeria’s energy landscape.

Under his leadership, the company is set to accelerate this expansion, enhancing accessibility and elevating service delivery across its retail network.

With a distinguished track record in the energy sector, Lateef has deep expertise in business development, operational leadership and strategic execution.

