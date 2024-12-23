Firm Picks MD

Share

OURANOS Group has appointed Mfon Okon as group managing director effective January 1, 2025. He succeeded Joseph Aransiola, the outgoing group managing director, who will conclude his decade long tenure on December 31, 2024.

Okon, who is currently serving as the group chief operating officer has nearly two decades of expertise in technology, business and people management.

He previously held leadership roles as managing director of OURANOS LLC and OURANOS, where he played a pivotal role in shaping and executing the Group’s strategy.

He obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in economics and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Obafemi Awolowo University and has undergone advanced training in strategy, leadership and key account management across Lagos, South Africa and the USA.

His contributions include driving market penetration overseeing financial performance, managing capital allocation processes, and resolving complex business challenges.

As a seasoned professional strategist, Okon has a core understanding of organisational operations and business procedures.

His leadership portfolio includes designing and implementing business strategies, setting comprehensive goals for growth, fostering company culture and vision, overseeing operations, leading employees to maximize performance, evaluating data driven performance metrics, and managing strategic partnerships.

