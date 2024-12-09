Firm Picks GMD, DMD, EDs

Share

Tantalizers Plc has appointed a Dutch national, Robert Speijer as group managing director, Charles Olayemi Ifidon, group deputy managing director and managing director. Also, Bamidele Oke has been re-appointed as executive director of finance, while former General Manager of Operations, Mr. Olusegun Ekundayo was promoted to executive director overseeing operations.

In a disclosure by its acting Company Secretary, Barrister Eze Nwa-Uwa, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the investing public had been notified of the appointments. However, the appointments remain subject to shareholder ratification during the company’s forthcoming annual general meeting.

Speijer has over 30 years of experience spanning the blue economy, oil and gas, and maritime sectors, having served as group executive director at Jagal Group and NigerDock with responsibilities for business development. Also, he has a held roles as vice president of Africa for Inchcape Shipping Services and director for business development (West Africa) at Petrofac International, a London Stock Exchange-listed company operating in over 32 countries.

A trained engineer from the Merchant Navy Academy in the Netherlands and a certified blue economy professional, Speijer is expected to lead Tantalizers Plc’s transformation into a diversified company with interests in food, entertainment, and the blue economy.

