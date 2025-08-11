Firm Picks Chairman, Directors, COO

Caritas Communications Limited has appointed Chief Adedayo Ojo as chairman and Adedayo David Odulaja as director, research, policy/programmes. Also, Favour Akintan, formerly group head, business services/operations manager, was appointed chief operating officer/Ag CEO, while Fisayo Ayodele will become director, strategic communication.

In addition, Kazeem Afolabi will become associate director, human resources and administration. A statement by the company explained that Ojo, after years of visionary leadership, would now guide on strategic direction and further strengthen corporate governance. Favour has over 12 years of experience in operations, integrated marketing and business leadership to the role.

In her new role, she would lead the management team which consists of three other senior professionals. With a background in journalism, digital media, policy development and strategic communications, Odulaja will also oversee research and policy programmes in alignment with clients’ deliverables.

Fisayo, an experienced corporate communications specialist, will be in charge of driving innovation in strategy development and media management across business operations. Afolabi, a pioneer staff of Caritas, will be the manager for board affairs and corporate services.