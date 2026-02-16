Firm Picks Chairman

Gtext Holdings, a global real estate and technology conglomerate, has appointed former inspectorgeneral of police, Mike Okiro as its new chairman.

Its deputy group chief operating officer, Farouq Usman said in a statement company’s Founder, Stephen Akintayo, stepped down as chairman and handed over leadership to Okiro.

He explained that Akintayo’s decision was to enable him focus on new offerings, including SACI Holdings, a private equity firm. Okiro as a seasoned leader and former board member, saying his appointment was fortuitous as the company enters a new era of visibility.

Okiro said his focus would be sustainable growth, operational efficiency, innovation, strategic expansion, and community engagement. He thanked the board for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to uphold leadership excellence.