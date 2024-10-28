Firm Picks Chairman

Share

ARM Holdings Company has appointed Mr Deji Alli as chairman to succeed Mr. Felix Ohiwerei. The company explained in a statement that the leadership transition would ensure the continued success of the company’s strategic direction.

Alli has a profound expertise in capital markets and the financial services sector. Ohiwerei, who was appointed as chairman of ARM’s Board of Directors in May 2006, played a pivotal role in steering the compa ny’s growth.

– His extensive experience, broad network, impeccable reputation and unwavering dedication to ethical business practices were instrumental in shaping ARM’s success. Under his guidance, ARM expanded its portfolio and solidified its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s financial services industry.

