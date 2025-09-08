Firm Picks CEO

Vista Holdings Limited has appointed Gbenga Adeleke as chief executive officer, following the restructuring of nine subsidiaries.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr. Tony Kolawole Aspire, described Adeleke as a strategic addition, adding that his leadership in real estate development and his vision for sustainable growth made him the right fit for Tribitat and the group.

Adeleke, who has been active in Nigeria’s property development sector, said he would focus on strengthening company’s capacity to deliver bold, smart development backed by strong institutional vision.