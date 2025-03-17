Firm Picks Board Members

Share

Canary Point Holdings, a financial services group has appointed former Executive Director of Operations at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dayo Obisan and Co-founder of Andela and Flutterwave, Iyinoluwa Aboyeji as board members.

In a statement by the company, Obisan has extensive regulatory and operational expertise to his new role. Both appointees have been formally inducted into their positions.

Its Group Board Chairman, Kayode Lambo, explained that the new board members had been equipped with the necessary information and tools to make informed, strategic decisions.

Also, the Group Managing Director, Idris Ibrahim, outlined the company’s aspirations to grow in revenue and assets, with a long-term goal of listing on the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and acquiring a commercial banking license.

