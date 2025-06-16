Firm Picks Acting MD

Share

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited has appointed Mr Wale Olayisade as acting managing director. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The company explained in a statement that Olayisade stepped into the role, following the retirement of Dr Markie Idowu, who served as mana g i n g director for five y e a r s , n o t i n g that the b o a r d had congratulated Olayisade on his appointment and wishes him a successful tenure as he leads the company in its new growth phase.

It also expressed appreciation to Dr Idowu for her exceptional leadership of the company, adding that she would remain on the board as a shareholder and non-executive director.

Before this new appointment, Olayisade served as executive director and chief information officer in the company. He has about 25 years of experience across telecommunications, financial services and fintech, with a focus on digital.

