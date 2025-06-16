New Telegraph

June 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
June 16, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Insurance
  4. Firm Picks Acting…

Firm Picks Acting MD

Xpress Payment Solutions Limited has appointed Mr Wale Olayisade as acting managing director. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The company explained in a statement that Olayisade stepped into the role, following the retirement of Dr Markie Idowu, who served as mana g i n g director for five y e a r s , n o t i n g that the b o a r d had congratulated Olayisade on his appointment and wishes him a successful tenure as he leads the company in its new growth phase.

It also expressed appreciation to Dr Idowu for her exceptional leadership of the company, adding that she would remain on the board as a shareholder and non-executive director.

Before this new appointment, Olayisade served as executive director and chief information officer in the company. He has about 25 years of experience across telecommunications, financial services and fintech, with a focus on digital.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Oando Names ED
Read Next

PTAD Clears N8.6b Arrears Of N32,000 Pension Increment
Share
Copy Link
×