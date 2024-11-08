Firm Petitions Lagos CP Over Menace Of Cultists In Isheri-Oshun

Share

A real estate firm, Almaroof Company is seeking help of the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Ishola Olanrewaju Olawale, to quell alleged intimidation, harassment and attempted land grabbing by some suspected cultists in Isheri-Oshun Community of Lagos State.

The petition tagged ‘Menace of cultism and their genocidal activities in Isheri-Osun community of Lagos State’, was written by the law firm of Salau et Salau Associates, counsel to the petitioner.

The petitioner stated that it had been located in the community for over a period of 30 years, having derived title from the Adewunmi Family of the same community.

It further explained that the Chairman of the company, Chief Teslim Adeola Almaroof, died about five years ago, and Chief Michael Fatoye became the Manager of the said company.

The petitioner added that sequel to the above development, some alleged unrepentant and notorious cultists led by the duo of one Amao and one Kazeem mobilised gang members of the Supreme Eiye Confraternity to invade the community and unleash terror and mayhem on the people of the community.

The petition alleges that “These miscreants in their usual character while being armed with dangerous weapons like cutlasses, cut-to-size guns, knives among other weapons on couple of occasions stormed the Isheri-Oshun community, with war songs and chants distinct to their cult group threatened fire and brimstones against the aforementioned Manager or our client and the residents of the same community.”

