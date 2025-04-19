Firm Partners FRSC On ‘Don’t Drink & Drive’ Campaign To Promote Safe Roads

Share

Pernod Ricard Nigeria, a leading wines and spirits producing company, has partnered with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to raise awareness about the dangers of drink-driving in the country in a bid to reduce motor accidents and mortality on the highway.

Precisely, this campaign brings to life the responsible hosting pillar of Pernod Ricard’s global sustainability and responsibility commitment aimed at combating alcohol misuse. Through initiatives like this, Pernod Ricard supports UN Sustainable Development Goal 3 – Good Health and Well-being – and empower drivers to pledge, “I do not drink and drive.”

This 3-day campaign, strategically launched at Easter, a time of renewal and reflection, presents the perfect opportunity to encourage safer, more responsible behaviour on Nigerian roads.

The campaign is themed “Safe Roads.” Key highlights of the campaign were donation of breathalyzers and safety reflective jackets to the FRSC, followed by a town hall meeting in Lagos.

The meeting brought together, Pernod Ricard Nigeria with key government agencies, and representatives from commercial transport unions, including the FRSC, Lagos State Commissioner of Special Duties, Vehicle Inspection Officers (VIO), National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), and the Road Safety Club of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), among others.

Speaking at the Town hall, the Managing Director of Pernod Ricard Nigeria,

Michael Ehindero, highlighted the dangers of drink-driving. He opined that eliminating driving under the influence (DUI), reduces one of the factors of road crashes. “Every life lost is someone’s parent, child, or friend. The message was clear, “If you Drink, Don’t Drive,” he said.

Corps Commander Kehinde G. Hamzat, FRSC Lagos Sector Command, reiterated the need for caution on the road by road-users and respect for driving regulations during the busy festive season and beyond.

He also introduced FRSC’s mobile app and emergency telephone line 122, while encouraging users to report reckless or impaired drivers in real time on the application.

Mr. Olugbenga Oyerinde, representative of the Lagos State Commissioner for Special Duties, commended Pernod Ricard’s initiative, pledging the state government’s support for collaborative efforts toward safer, accident-free roads.

The Chairman of the NURTW in the area, expressed gratitude to Pernod Ricard and the FRSC, promising to extend the campaign’s message to their members and ensure adherence.

The campaign aligns with Pernod Ricard’s long-standing advocacy for moderation. Since 2021, its ‘Drink More Water’ campaign has encouraged hydration and mindful consumption, reinforcing the message that enjoyment and responsibility go hand in hand.

