Firm Offers Free Food, Drinks To Lagos Community

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Kiwi Cruise Travels has given out free food and drinks to hundreds of people living in Obanikoro community in Lagos to alleviate economic challenges.

The event, held to commemorate the end of the year 2024, aims to promote hope and resilience in the face of economic challenges and the high cost of food items in the market.

Kiwi Cruise Travels offers a range of services, including background checks, logistics, driving school and travel services.

According to its Business Manager, Oshunbiyi Olamide, the event was expected to serve as a means of showcasing its commitment to corporate social responsibility and community development.

He explained: “The Company believes in giving back to the community and thanking God for the year’s blessings. We believe so much in Nigeria, and we want to promote hope and resilience in the face of challenges.

“We know that things are hard today, but we believe that things will still get better. We should not lose our hope in this country. Nigeria is still going to be great again.”

