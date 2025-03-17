Firm Names VP

Share

PANA Holdings, a global enterprise, has appointed Dr. Sylvia AgbamucheMaduka as vice president. Agbamuche-Maduka is a global business services seasoned corporate communications and human resource professional.

She obtained a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in sociology from the University of Lagos, Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom, specialising in employee relations.

She has undergone executive training at Cambridge University, Lagos Business School and the Human Capital Institute (HCI), garnering experience and cutting-edge expertise in business sustainability, work – force planning, and strategic leadership.

With over 20 years of experience in oil and gas, development, financial services, technology and global consulting, her expertise spans HR strategy, planning, corporate governance, stakeholder management, business system re-engineering and regulatory compliance.

Until her appointment, Agbamuche-Maduka had served as general manager, corporate services at Falcon Corporation Limited, where she led key strategic initiatives, including the formation of Optimera Energy, a pioneering energy solutions provider and spearheaded the company’s corporate communications strategy.

She later joined the International Human Resource Development Corporation (IHRDC) as a Senior Project Manager.

