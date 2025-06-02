Firm Names Nigerian As CM

Share

A Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) company in the United States, Univasa, has appointed Toyosi Akinsanya as country manager for Nigeria.

The company explained in a statement that the strategic appointment underscores Univasa’s commitment to expanding its presence and impact in the dynamic Nigerian market.

She obtained a degree and Master of Business Administration (MBA) and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) through ISACA demonstrating her diverse skill set and ability to navigate complex business environments.

Akinsanya has a unique blend of leadership, technical expertise, and a deep understanding of the Nigerian business landscape to this pivotal role.

Her proven track record of success within Univasa, coupled with her impressive educational background, makes her uniquely qualified to lead the company’s growth in Nigeria.

In her previous role as a tech sales executive, her leadership was instrumental in the successful launch of the innovative Univasa eSIM product, a testament to her strategic thinking and commitment were instrumental in the product’s success.

