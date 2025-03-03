Firm Names MD

Share

Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited has appointed Mrs Uche Uzoebo as managing director. In a statement by SANEF, Uzoebo succeeded Mrs Ronke Kuye, the pioneer chief executive officer.

Uzoebo is a renowned expert in financial inclusion, digital transformation and economic empowerment. She has over two decades of experience in banking and financial services and she is a thought leader and advocate for financial literacy, inclusive finance, women’s empowerment and breaking economic barriers.

Also, Uzoebo is a certified product manager and a licensed national business development service provider. She is a member of the Association of International Product Marketing & Management, Global Women in Management and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), among others.

Before her appointment, she was the chief distribution and stakeholder engagement officer of SANEF, playing a key role in business expansion and strategic initiatives.

