New Telegraph

March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 3, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Insurance
  3. Firm Names MD

Firm Names MD

Shared Agent Network Expansion Facilities (SANEF) Limited has appointed Mrs Uche Uzoebo as managing director. In a statement by SANEF, Uzoebo succeeded Mrs Ronke Kuye, the pioneer chief executive officer.

Uzoebo is a renowned expert in financial inclusion, digital transformation and economic empowerment. She has over two decades of experience in banking and financial services and she is a thought leader and advocate for financial literacy, inclusive finance, women’s empowerment and breaking economic barriers.

Also, Uzoebo is a certified product manager and a licensed national business development service provider. She is a member of the Association of International Product Marketing & Management, Global Women in Management and the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), among others.

Before her appointment, she was the chief distribution and stakeholder engagement officer of SANEF, playing a key role in business expansion and strategic initiatives.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Pension Firm Names ED
Read Next

Shell Exhibition Delivers Value As Energy Summit Ends In Abuja
Share
Copy Link
×