Firm Names MD

Steel Guardians Limited has appointed Mr. Segun Tugbiyele as managing director. Tugbiyele has more than 35 years of professional experience across the finance, oil and gas, and real estate sectors.

He previously held several key positions at CMB Building, Maintenance and Investment Company Limited, where he developed extensive expertise in organisational management and administration.

The company noted that the appointment would position it for its next phase of expansion, leveraging Tugbiyele’s experience in corporate leadership and strategic management.

Commenting on the development, the Group Managing Director of CMB Building, Maintenance and Investment Company Limited, Mr. Kelechukwu Mbagwu, commended the outgoing Managing Director, Ms. Mfon Udofia, for her role in stabilising the company during difficult periods.