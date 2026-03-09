Firm Names ED

Rank has appointed Lucky Djebah as executive director, investment, to spearhead the strategic expansion of Rank Capital into wealth management and investment banking.

The company explained in a statement that the appointment, effective immediately, aligns with its long-term vision of evolving into a full-fledged financial institution focused on democratising wealth across African markets.

The appointment follows the company’s recent acquisitions of AjoMoney and Zazzau Microfinance Bank, creating a comprehensive financial ecosystem.

Djebah has over 15 years of leadership experience from top Nigerian financial institutions, including roles as managing director of Anchoria Securities Limited and Mainstreet Bank Securities Limited, as well as Head of Investment Banking at Alpha Morgan Capital Advisory Partners Limited.

His expertise spans mergers and acquisitions, credit, and securities, positioning him to strengthen Rank’s institutional framework and governance standards.

In his new role, Djebah will oversee portfolio management across equities and treasury, while developing tailored strategies for high-net-worth individuals and institutions to optimise capital growth.

The Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Rank, Femi Iromini, welcomed the appointment, stating: “Lucky brings a broad wealth of experience that is essential as we transition from a high-growth fintech to a formalised financial institution.”