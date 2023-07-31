Firm names director

Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) has appointed Mr. Adebolanle Badejo as a non-executive director. The appointment is subject to the approval of the company’s shareholders at its next Annual General Meeting. Badejo’s extensive expertise extends to corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, corporate turnarounds and team building.

He has played pivotal roles in advising companies on various financial matters and has served on the boards of Livestock Feeds Plc and MDS Logistics Limited. A statement by the company noted that before his new appointment, he was group head, investments at UAC of Nigeria Plc, where he was responsible for driving value creation and growth across UAC’s portfolio companies, while scouting for new investment opportunities.

Badejo obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in systems engineering from the University of Virginia in 2008 and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees from both Columbia Business School and London Business School through their Joint Global Executive MBA programme.

Badejo brings with him a wealth of experience in the finance and investment domain, with an impressive track record in leading, advising and investing in large companies. His career spans over 16 years, covering investment banking, private equity, principal investing and corporate leadership across North America, Europe and Africa.

Also, he was a non-executive director on the Board of UAC Foods Limited during his tenure there. He has served as the executive vice chairman at UAC Restaurants Limited (UACR), overseeing the financial outcomes of the business. His previous role as the nanaging director of UACR saw him successfully lead the turnaround of the company, achieving an impressive 65per cent growth in revenue through strategic initiatives.

Before joining UAC in 2019, Badejo also served as a principal at Themis Capital Management, an investment company focused on capitalising on Africa’s demographic trends. He has held key positions as a corporate finance executive in Standard Bank and Morgan Stanley. He executed critical M&A, restructuring and capital raising transactions across Sub-Saharan Africa and North America, further solidifying his expertise in the financial world.