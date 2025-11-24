Firm Names director

Hook has appointed inaugural Board of Directors, marking a major milestone in its evolution from a single creative agency into a multi-subsidiary creativecommerce platform shaping the future of marketing, influence, and innovation across the continent.

The company said in a statement that the five board members were distinguished leaders with expertise spanning finance, marketing, technology, and governance.

The board chairman, Wale Abegunde, is a former group chief executive officer at Meristem Securities Limited. A seasoned investment executive and capital-markets strategist, he brings over two decades of experience in corporate finance, governance, and investment management.

Also, Dunke Afe-Morgan, non-executive director, is a board member at BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in the United Kingdom.

She previously served as global marketing executive at Estée Lauder, Kimberly-Clark, and Unilever, and has more than 20 years of leadership experience in brand strategy, marketing, and business transformation. Foyinsola Akinjayeju, nonexecutive director, is the chief executive officer of EFInA.

An executive leader with over 20 years of multi-industry experience spanning consulting, education, and oil and gas services, she specialises in strategy, organisational design, and new-venture development.

She has cross-border experience across West Africa and Japan promoting ‘Into-Africa’ investments and is fluent in both English and French.

She is also a skilled facilitator known for driving strategic transformation and engaging boards and leadership teams for impact. Toyosi Odukoya, non-executive director, is the senior director for programme operations and planning at Mastercard Foundation.

She is an experienced technology and development professional with a background in computer science and strategic operations, leading large-scale program delivery across Africa.