Firm names director

Livestock Feeds Plc has appointed Mrs. Chiamaka Uwaegbute as non- executive director. Uwaegbute is an experienced finance professional with a demonstrated history of working across the investment industry value chain as both an external consultant/deal adviser and a deal originator/portfolio manager. She is a charter holder of CFA Institute, Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the Veritas University Abuja and Master of Science degree in economics from SOAS, University of London, United Kingdom.

She started her career at PwC as an Audit Associate and then Corporate Finance Associate. Also, she worked at Nestoil Ltd as acting head of Corporate Finance of Century Power Generation Ltd, a subsidiary of Nestoil Limited. Uwaegbute joined UAC of Nigeria PLC (UACN) in July 2021 as an Investment Associate and is currently a Vice President, Investment at UAC. Her responsibilities at UAC include portfolio management, deal origination, executive and strategy review, and development.