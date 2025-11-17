Firm Names COO

Saldrey Communications Limited has appointed Omotayo Okewunmi as chief operating officer. The company said in a statement that the strategic appointment marked a significant milestone in the company’s journey toward strengthening its operations, expanding its client impact, and deepening its commitment to innovation-driven communication solutions.

Omotayo joined the company, following her impactful tenure as the public relations manager of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), where she played a pivotal role in advancing the association’s public image, stakeholder engagement, and policy communication strategies.

At MAN, she was instrumental in crafting narratives that amplified the voice of Nigerian manufacturers, reinforcing the association’s credibility across national and international platforms.

Beyond her corporate experience in MAN, Omotayo has founded and grown businesses in the media and events industry and her impact is felt particularly with Clefflake Media and Events, a boutique media and event consultancy renowned for its creative storytelling, experiential brand activations, and strategic communications expertise.

At Saldrey Communications, Omotayo is expected to bring her wealth of experience in strategic planning, brand communication, and client relationship management to elevate the agency’s operational excellence and creative output.

Her appointment underscores company’s commitment to fostering leadership that drives measurable results and delivers unmatched value to clients.

Omotayo’s appointment is aligned with this mission ensuring that every client engagement reflects the agency’s hallmark of precision, passion, and performance.

With her unique blend of corporate communications expertise, entrepreneurial flair, and passion for public relations, Omotayo Okewunmi is set to play a transformative role in driving Saldrey Communications’ next phase of growth, one that promises i n n o v a t i o n , client satisfaction, and lasting impact.