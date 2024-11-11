Firm Names CEO

Share

Avon Healthcare Limited (Avon HMO), a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings, has appointed Osakpamwan Imasogie as chief executive officer.

He succeeded Adesimbo Ukiri, the company’s pioneer managing director and CEO since 2012. Imasogie obtained a bachelor degree in physics from Ambrose Alli University, Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in leadership and management from York St. John University in UK and several professional certifications, including one in Management Analytics from MIT Sloan School of Management, USA.

His career spans operations, compliance, strategy, and project management in both financial services and healthcare. Under her exemplary leadership, Avon HMO transformed from a start-up in a saturated sector into a leader in Nigeria’s health management space.

Imasogie, who served as the company’s group head of operations since 2021, has over 20 years of leadership experience across the financial services and healthcare sectors.

At Avon, he led various technology-driven initiatives, impacting provider relationships, claims payment, customer relationship management, contact center operations, and other groundbreaking projects.

