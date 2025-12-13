First Mediacon Network Limited, has resolved to organise a seminar to equip maritime journalists with the technical insight required to analyse policy decisions, market trends and operational performance within the nation’s blue economy.

This year training was organised to mark the 10th anniversary of the Annual Seminar for Maritime Journalists by the company as key regulatory agencies and trade operators will converge in Lagos on Tuesday, next week for the event.

According to the company, the seminar was a strategic industry forum positioned to shape conversations around digital trade facilitation, regulatory efficiency and the economic reforms driving Nigeria’s maritime sector.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Sesan Onileimo, who is the convener of the seminar, said that the past decade had proven that accurate, data-driven journalism was vital to the growth of the maritime economy.

He explained: “This platform empowers journalists with the tools to properly analyse reforms, interrogate investments and provide the business community with credible information.

“Over the years, it has helped strengthen the in- formation value chain that supports investment decisions across ports, logistics, shipping, and inland trade corridors.

“This year’s edition comes at a time when Nigeria’s maritime economy is undergoing significant transformation, driven by digitalisation, regulatory restructuring, and demand for greater operational transparency.

“A central feature of the programme is a Business Dialogue on the National Single Window, to be led by the Director of the National Single Window, Mr Tola Fakolade.”