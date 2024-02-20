Firm moves to tackle Japa syndrome, imperialism

The Black Wall Street Compassionate Capitalism Economic System said it has created a “whopping 500,000 digital jobs for youths across Africa”, in a move aimed at defeating “imperialist brands” that are preventing the growth of Africa’s economy, as they “take over 700 billion dollars” every year out of the continent.

The organisation made known that

digital marketers from across Africa will use a new Compassionate Capitalism software- Efficient Onboarding- to promote brands, companies and industries of African origin, create jobs and help Africa redeem it’s resources.

This is part of the bigger Compassionate Capitalism economic war that bids to end foreign dominance through empowering Africans, the organisation explained, stressing that in the African digital space, the market is dominated by “European imperialists” because of their “strong digital marketing systems.”

However, the firm noted that the good news was that its software will enable the youths (African digital marketers) to play a self benefitting role in redirecting Africa’s three trillion dollars economy that is shifting majorly to the online space.

Speaking more on the initiative, the firm’s founder, King Charles Lambert, urged youths to convert their passion for social media into a cash cow, stating: “This opportunity beats practically anything else you could do with yourself or your interest in social media because it is better than job seeking, better than betting, better than gathering views and hoping for payment from social media platforms and most definitely better than running off to some overseas country to go slave yourself for foreigners while the economy of Africa is being looted by the same people…”