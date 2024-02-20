Firm Moves To Tackle Japa Syndrome, Imperialism

The Black Wall Street Compassionate Capitalism Economic System has said it has created “500,000 digital jobs for youths across Africa”, in a move to defeat “imperialist brands” that are preventing the growth of Africa’s economy, as they “take over 700 billion dollars” every year out of the continent.

The organisation revealed that digital marketers across Africa will use a new Compassionate Capitalism software- Efficient Onboarding- to promote brands, companies and industries of African origin, create jobs and help Africa redeem its resources.

This is part of the bigger Compassionate Capitalism economic war that bids to end foreign dominance through empowering Africans, the organisation explained, stressing that in the African digital space, the market is dominated by “European imperialists” because of their “strong digital marketing systems.”

However, the firm noted that the good news was that its software would enable the youths (African digital marketers) to play a self-benefitting role in redirecting Africa’s three trillion dollar economy that is shifting majorly to the online space.

Speaking more on the initiative, the firm’s founder, King Charles Lambert, urged youths to convert their passion for social media into a cash cow.

According to him, “This opportunity beats practically anything else you could do with yourself or your interest in social media because it is better than job seeking, better than betting, better than gathering views and hoping for payment from social media platforms and most definitely better than running off to some overseas country to go slave yourself for foreigners while the same people are looting the economy of Africa…”