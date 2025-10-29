Firm Moves To Tackle Digital Moral Crisis In Schools

Levi EduTech has launched the Cybersmart club to tackle digital moral crisis in schools. The launch, which simultaneously provided a platform for the celebration of Nigeria’s top digital educators, witnessed the gathering of over 200 educators, government officials, and ICT leaders at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The Afe Babalola Hall at the University of Lagos was abuzz with energy as educators, policymakers, and digital experts convened for the grand finale of the Cybersmart Educators Initiative (CEI) 1.0 — a flagship program of Levi Educational Technology and Design Consulting Ltd (Levi EduTech).

The event marked a pivotal step in reshaping Nigeria’s education system through cybersecurity awareness, digital literacy, and moral responsibility.

Prof. Boniface Alese delivered a thought-provoking presentation on ‘Zero Trust Security for Nigerian Schools: A Practical Framework for Protecting Staff and Students Online’.

He emphasized the urgent need for Nigerian schools to adopt structured cybersecurity frameworks that safeguard both children and institutional data from the growing threats in the digital landscape.