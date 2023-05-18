New Telegraph

May 18, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Firm Moves To…

Firm Moves To Empower Girls In Digital Skills Acquisition

Inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, a Cloud and Digital solutions provider has reaffirmed its dedication to promoting gender equality in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The company calls for support to empower girls, enabling them to assume their rightful place in the global ICT ecosystem and contribute to technological advancement.

This call was made during the celebration of the 12th edition of International Girls in ICT Day, an initiative organised by eBusiness Life Magazine and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). The event, held in Lagos, centered on the theme “Digital Skills For Life.” Speaking, the Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Chime, emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships that encourage the acquisition and development of digital skills among youths.

Chime said: “The girl-child must be equipped with digital skills to thrive in the future, as only those who are ICT proficient will succeed. Empowering a girl-child means empowering a nation.”

Post Views: 7

Read Previous

Graft: EFCC Chair Should Step Aside, Says Matawalle
Read Next

Nigeria Loses $1bn To Non-certification Of Agro-produce For Export Yearly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023