Firm Moves To Empower Girls In Digital Skills Acquisition

Inq. Digital Nigeria Limited, a Cloud and Digital solutions provider has reaffirmed its dedication to promoting gender equality in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. The company calls for support to empower girls, enabling them to assume their rightful place in the global ICT ecosystem and contribute to technological advancement.

This call was made during the celebration of the 12th edition of International Girls in ICT Day, an initiative organised by eBusiness Life Magazine and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU). The event, held in Lagos, centered on the theme “Digital Skills For Life.” Speaking, the Managing Director of inq. Digital Nigeria, Mr. Valentine Chime, emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships that encourage the acquisition and development of digital skills among youths.

Chime said: “The girl-child must be equipped with digital skills to thrive in the future, as only those who are ICT proficient will succeed. Empowering a girl-child means empowering a nation.”