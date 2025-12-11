Firm Marks 50 Years Of Iconic BIC 1 Razor

BIC, a global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, has marked 50 years of the BIC 1® razor, the world’s first one-piece disposable shaver and one of the most widely used shaving products in Nigeria.

Introduced in 1975, the BIC 1® has continued to make shaving safer, simpler, and more accessible, and today remains BIC’s most sold razor worldwide, a true testament to its timeless design and trusted performance.

The anniversary highlights a rare moment in consumer goods: a single product sustaining global leadership for half a century while continually evolving through advanced engineering, precision manufacturing, and consumer-driven innovation.

Developed at BIC Violex in Greece, the BIC 1® pioneered the concept of affordable, onepiece shaving at scale. Today, BIC produces over five billion blades annually across facilities in Greece, France, Mexico, Brazil, and Kenya, supplying more than 160 countries, including Nigeria.

Each BIC blade undergoes over 60 quality checks to guarantee strength, sharpness and safety. It is also engineered to be up to 2,000 times thinner than a strand of human hair – a key factor behind its globally trusted smoothness and safety.

Speaking on the milestone, General Manager, BIC Nigeria Anthony Amahwe said: “The 50-year legacy of the BIC 1 goes beyond an anniversary. It is the story of how smart engineering and accessible design have shaped daily grooming for millions, including here in Nigeria.

“Our commitment has always been to make high-quality shaving simple and attainable, without compromising on safety or performance.

As we mark this milestone, we remain focused on pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering products that genuinely improve the everyday routines of our consumers.”

In addition, BIC designs blades that meet diverse grooming needs while ensuring comfort and safety. Joining a line of optimal products, BIC Flex 2 is crafted with precision and sophistication to deliver a smooth, seamless shave for today’s man.

Its dual, open-blade design ensures easy rinsing and hygiene, while the pivoting head adapts to facial contours for comfort. Enriched with aloe vera and vitamin C, it nourishes the skin with every stroke.