Firm Launches Wiki Classroom Initiative In Lagos, Kano, Anambra

The Wiki Classroom Initiative, developed by African & Proud, a digital literacy and open-knowledge programme funded by the Wikimedia Foundation, has been launched across different states in Nigeria, Lagos, Kano, and Anambra.

Selected students from five secondary schools — Barachel Model College, Providence Heights Secondary School, Imola Comprehensive College, Novel Light High School and Excellent Leaders Secondary School were gathered for a training targeted at equipping students with digital literacy, information verification, and contributing to the Wikipedia open source.

The Principal of Excellent Leaders School, the host school, Ms Chinenye Ayanwu, who read the welcome address, stated that the initiative will help the advancement of digital learning and also represents a forward-thinking approach which empowers students to become creators, contributors. thinkers and responsible digital citizens.

Richard Edozie, co-founder of African & Proud, said the event’s second edition “brought together students from several schools and introduced them to sourcing reliable information, understanding notability, and contributing factual content to Wikipedia.”

Speaking at the event, Kolawole Oyewole, Co-Founder of African and Proud, said the project was inspired by the need to empower young people to become not just consumers but creators of credible information.

“We are excited to have this Wiki Classroom in Lagos because our students are future leaders,” he said. “It is important for them to know that not everything online is reliable, and they must learn how to identify and produce genuine information.”

Oyewole added that the initiative is also being extended to other states, is to equip more young Nigerians with the skills to contribute meaningfully to global knowledge platforms.

Students from various schools expressed enthusiasm about the training.

Orioke Timilehin, a 17-year-old SS3 student of Imola Comprehensive College, said the programme taught her the value of relying on verified information.

“Wikipedia is a reliable online encyclopedia. I will teach my classmates to use it because it helps us learn better,” she said.

For Carissa Eniola, a JSS3 student of Novel Light High School, the session opened her eyes to the vast opportunities technology offers.

“There are things I didn’t imagine I could know until this programme,” she said. “I want more young people to embrace the internet positively because its benefits outweigh its negatives.”

Another participant, Alabi Temitope of Barachel Model College, described the training as an inspiration to spread knowledge.

“I want to impact others around the world and create more enlightenment, so people have different resources for credible information,” she stated.

Similarly, Gboyejo Opemipo, a student of Providence Heights Secondary School, said the programme expanded her understanding of how Wikipedia works.

“It showed me that even as a student, I can be a Wikimedia editor. I now understand how Wikipedia protects neutrality and provides balanced information,” she said.

The president of the Wikimedia Foundation in Nigeria, Ambassador Olushola Olaniyan, who attended the WikiClassroom, added that the students should not just write but ensure they understand what is notable, public recognition, and published content in independent, reliable sources is.

Project Coordinator for Wiki Classroom in Lagos, Kemi Makinde Ogunseitan, said the programme is a timely intervention in an era dominated by social media.

“We want students to contribute, not just consume information,” she explained.

“They were taught notability, reliability, and the difference between being popular and being notable she corroborated what the president said about the topic on notability and popularity.

“They now understand that Wikipedia content must be backed by credible media sources.”

Director of Programmes for Wikimedia Nigeria, Ayokanmi Oyoyemi, emphasised the importance of engaging young people early.

“Wikimedia programmes often focus on adults, but this initiative invests in the future,” he said. “Young people have the time, interest and resources. Building them early will yield greater impact.”

She added that teachers have also embraced the initiative and are eager to support students in becoming contributors to global knowledge.

The Wiki Classroom Initiative aims to expand digital literacy, promote critical thinking, and nurture the next generation of Nigerian contributors in the global open-knowledge ecosystem.

According to the organisers, more schools across Lagos and other states will soon be integrated into the programme by 2026 as the programme comes to a close this year.