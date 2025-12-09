Firm Launches Tuteria Prep To Combat UTME Failure Crisis

An intelligent exam-preparation system, tagged: “Tuteria Prep,” designed to tackle students’ worsening examination failure rates, beginning with Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has been launched by Tuteria, Nige- ria’s most trusted learning and tutoring platform.

The alarming decline in success in the 2025 examination, according to the organisation, has pushed Tuteria, which has supported thousands of learners for nearly a decade through one-on-one tutoring and skill-based learning to rethink how mass exam preparation should work in Nigeria. It recalled that in 2024, over 1.36 million students scored below 200 (about 76 per cent) with less than one per cent scoring 300 and above.

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Godwin Benson, who explained that this is an inflection point, said: “I couldn’t ignore what I saw. Too many brilliant students were failing not because they lacked intelligence, but because they lacked structure, guidance, and learning systems that work. We knew we had to build something bigger; something different.”

According to Benson, this led Tuteria to quietly test a new examprep model between February and April 2025, enrolling a small group of students in a first-of-its-kind JAMB pilot programme.

Despite the national mass failure, the Tuteria Prep pilot produced multiple high performers, many scoring above 300 for the first time. He added: “This breakthrough became the proof of concept that birthed today’s nationwide rollout of Tuteria Prep: Not Just JAMB, but a New Learning Infrastructure for Nigeria,” he added.

“Tuteria Prep is a long-term education project designed to support multiple national exams with JAMB as the first major public rollout. It combines AI-powered personalised learning with expert subject tutors recognised as national academic authorities, creating a structured system that helps students study smarter, not harder.

“The programme includes daily quizzes, mastery-tracking, and weekly mock exams that mirror real JAMB conditions, along with live classes five days a week to ensure consistent engagement. “Its intelligent engine automatically identifies weak spots and provides targeted improvements, giving every learner a clear, guided path toward achieving top scores.

“Rather than endless past question drilling, the system understands learning patterns, adapts to individual students, predicts scores, and builds mastery gradually and scientifically – reducing exam anxiety while increasing actual performance.”

To deepen engagement and celebrate academic excellence, Benson stated that Tuteria is introducing a N10 million scholarship and prize reward pool, including weekly performance incentives.

This initiative, he said, ensures that every student not only studies, but stays committed, even as he noted further that with Tuteria Prep, the company hopes to reverse students’ declining academic competence and ensure more students successfully transition into universities and professional fields.

“Every student who passes JAMB is one more doctor, engineer, teacher or innovator Nigeria won’t lose,” Benson said, adding that “we are not just preparing children for exams, we are preparing a future Nigeria can trust.”