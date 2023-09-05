Firm Launches Student Ambassador Programme For Nigerians In Diaspora

…To admit 50 as 1st cohort, provide $2,000 as a monthly stipend

A pioneering fintech firm, PayHelpa, has introduced a Student Ambassador Programme, for Nigerians schooling in the United States of America and Canada.

Speaking at the inaugural opening of the programme, the founders of the firm urged students to visit the PayHelpa website for more information and registration details. They noted that only 50 students will be admitted as a maiden cohort.

According to the co-founder of PayHelpa, Ayodeji Adesola, the company’s unwavering commitment remained to nurture the next generation of fintech stars. He highlighted the exclusivity and meticulous selection process for the programme.

He said, “We believe that the fintech landscape has seen a revolutionary development with the emergence of PayHelpa. This student ambassador programme is a testament to our dedication to nurturing exceptional talent and fostering a culture of financial inclusivity.

“We firmly believe that the future of fintech rests in the hands of the brilliant minds of today’s students, and our Student Ambassador Program is designed to provide them with the knowledge, experience, and support they need to excel in this dynamic field.

“Interested candidates are encouraged to visit our website, www.payhelpa.com/ambassadors to apply. Only 50 students will be admitted into the programme at this time.”

Adesola also emphasized that the PayHelpa Student Ambassador Programme was aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical academics and real-world fintech applications. The program will equip participants with essential skills vital for flourishing in the ever-evolving fintech sector.

Also speaking at the event was PayHelpa’s co-founder, Emmanuel Olorunsheyi, who underscored the significant monthly stipend of $2,000 that will be extended to each chosen student ambassador.

Olorunsheyi said, “We have made the entry process easy. The candidate must be residing in the USA or Canada, must be a student, and must also have access to WhatsApp to enable effective community management and communication.

“The stipend on the other hand recognizes the commitment and dedication required to excel in the program. With a monthly stipend of $2,000, we are helping to alleviate the financial burden that students often face during their academic journey.”

Olorunsheyi additionally articulated the company’s strategic focus on Nigeria, the United States, and Canada. This approach underscores PayHelpa’s commitment to simplifying cross-border payments for individuals and verified businesses.

By extending this initiative to Nigerian students studying in North America, PayHelpa aims to bridge the gap between these regions and contribute to the evolution of a globally interconnected fintech ecosystem.

“As the fintech industry continues to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the PayHelpa Student Ambassador Program stands as a beacon of opportunity for aspiring fintech enthusiasts.

“The program not only offers a pathway to personal and professional growth but also solidifies PayHelpa’s position as a frontrunner in driving innovation, fostering inclusivity, and paving the way for a brighter future in the realm of financial technology,” he said.