Firm Launches Programme To Empower African Fashion Entrepreneurs

FashionEVO and 360 Creative Innovation Hub, announce the launch of the F.A.S.T Accelerator Programme (Fashion Advancement & Startup Training) to equip emerging and earlystage African fashion entrepreneurs with the tools, structure, and mentorship required to build scalable, future-ready fashion businesses.

The F.A.S.T Accelerator programme is tailored to address critical gaps in the African fashion ecosystem by strengthening business foundations, refining brand identity, improving market and export readiness, and encouraging sustainable business practices.

The 6-week hybrid accelerator programme combines two weeks of virtual learning with four weeks of intensive in-person training in Lagos, Nigeria, offering participants a hands-on, results-oriented learning experience.

The programme is designed for founders who want to scale with intention rather than guesswork, the program targets fashion designers and creative entrepreneurs seeking clarity in operations, pricing, production, and growth strategy.

Participants will receive structured mentorship by industry professionals and gain access to the extensive networks of FashionEVO and 360 Creative Innovation Hub, including buyers, production partners, media platforms, and ecosystem stakeholders.