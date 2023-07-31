Firm Launches Platform To Help Nigerian Immigrants Settle In Canada

A Nigerian company, SettleQuick has launched a digital platform that would enable immigrants in Canada to settle down without stress.

The company said it has designed a one-stop-shop system for everything immigration and is dedicated to transforming the lives of immigrants.

Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of SettleQuick, Dr Sunday Olorunsheyi, said the company’s platform will assist immigrants with their travel processes by linking them with the right partner who provides the required services.

Olorunsheyi said, “SettleQuick is designed to bridge the trust gap between immigrants and the host community by ensuring that immigrants are verified of their criminal history and financial status in order to be accepted by the host.

“We play their middleman role to ensure our subscribers get the most welcoming treatment that they deserve.

“One of the most difficult challenges of relocation is securing accommodation. It’s true, and we are helping with that!

“We know the complexities involved in finding temporary accommodations, navigating through unfamiliar bureaucracies, and building a new life in a foreign land. Hence our platform offers seamless access to temporary accommodations, whether you’re staying for a few weeks or several months.

“SettleQuick believes that a traveller’s journey in Canada should begin with a comfortable and convenient, whether they’re an international student, a working professional, or an immigrant seeking a place to call home a temporary abode.

“We have collaborated with reputable landlords and property owners across Canada to provide a diverse selection of high-quality homestays. We have solutions to suit a wide range of interests and budgets, from cosy apartments just outside city centres to serene residences in quiet neighbourhoods.”

According to Olorunsheyi, “It is not uncommon for many Nigerian immigrants to face some of these challenges. In fact, a recent study revealed that approximately 40% of Nigerian immigrants in Canada faced unemployment or underemployment in their first year, and I can tell you for a fact that it takes that amount of time to finally settle in as a newcomer.

“But I firmly believe that these challenges should not deter anyone from pursuing their dreams and aspirations. Having experienced firsthand the obstacles, uncertainties, and complexities that immigrants often face during their settlement journey, my team members and I came together and designed a system that can be of great help to immigrants.

“Our mission is clear, to make the transition to any country in the world as smooth as possible for both tourists and immigrants. It was this very understanding that led to the birth of the brand, SettleQuick.

“And as the name implies, we help to ensure that it takes less time for immigrants to find their footing in their new country, starting with access to temporary accommodation.”