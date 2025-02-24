Firm Launches Payment Solution To Ease Cash Flow For MSMEs

Share

As part of the ways to ease the payment challenges in exchange for services, OnePipe, a financial technology company operating in Nigeria, has launched PaywithAccount, a direct-from-account payment solution that helps businesses automate and simplify collections, reducing delays and improving cash flow predictability.

According to the firm, with with the new platform, businesses can collect payments directly from customer bank accounts— securely and automatically—without the need for cards, manual reminders, or complex reconciliations.

For many Nigerian small business owners, cash flow isn’t just a challenge—it’s a constant battle. Whether it’s schools struggling with delayed tuition payments, logistics firms dealing with inconsistent driver remittances, or cooperatives managing member contributions, the process of collecting payments remains inefficient, unpredictable, and time-consuming.

A study by PwC revealed that 48% of Nigerian MicroSmall, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) have experienced delayed payments due to different reasons, with 33% of affected businesses reporting severe consequences.

