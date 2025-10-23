Firm Launches New Liquor Brand, Doncoco In Lagos

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Iki Leads Limited, Mr Innocent Onwunali, has explained why his company decided to produce its newest liquor brand, Doncoco, locally instead of importing it.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new product in Lagos, Onwunali noted that the company’s decision was driven by the need to make premium-quality drinks affordable to Nigerians. He said: “The brands we introduced are not in Nigeria currently.

They are mostly imported, and by the time you add the cost of importation, they become too expensive. But, since these ones are made here, Nigerians can afford them.” He described Doncoco as a blend of boldness and culture, adding that the brand was conceived to create memorable drinking experiences.

“We wanted more than just another bottle on the shelf. We wanted a drink that commands presence; a drink that says, ‘I’ve arrived.’ From that thought, Doncoco was crafted to speak to different moods, nights and personalities,” he said.

The product comes in five variants, comprising Dancoco Whisky & Cola, Dancoco Vodka & Orange, Dancoco Single Malt Whiskey, Dancoco Vodka and Dancoco Tequila Reposado, each designed to appeal to distinct tastes.