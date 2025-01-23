Firm Launches Multi-Currency Banking Platform For Emerging Markets

Share

Waza, a B2B payment provider for emerging market businesses, has announced the launch of Lync, its new multi-currency account platform that combines market-leading foreign exchange (FX) liquidity solutions with a cutting-edge banking experience to power a new age of global trade for emerging market businesses incorporated in the US, UK or EU.

Despite being incorporated and having operations in the US, UK and EU, many businesses that serve emerging markets such as Africa (especially if these businesses have an emerging market founder/shareholder/directorship) have significant difficulty accessing financial services such as bank accounts and credit facilities, due to arbitrary compliance thresholds, perceived risk appetite and other issues.

There have also been recent incidents where financial services providers have unexpectedly discontinued services for emerging market businesses, leading to substantial financial losses in the form of uncompleted transactions and disrupted trade flows.

This ongoing situation means businesses cannot adequately plan and scale their operations, hindering them from reaching their full potential and taking advantage of the opportunities available to them.

Lync is designed to address these challenges and provide a viable alternative to the existing options for businesses that serve emerging markets.

The platform offers multi-currency accounts, starting with USD, EUR, GBP, NGN and Stablecoins, with payments to more than 100 countries.

These accounts are more than just wallets, they are fully featured accounts which support various payment methods, including ACH, Fedwire, SWIFT, and other local payment rails like Faster Payments in the UK, making it easier for businesses with operations across the world to effectively manage their payments and foreign exchange (FX) liquidity on one platform.

